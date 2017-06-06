Pages Navigation Menu

Food Price Hike: Govt Order Traders To Reduce Prices

…Erring Traders Union Risk Sanction
By Bernard Tolani Dada
Worried by  the unimaginable high price  of food stuff and consumables  in most markets  Government in Akwa  Ibom has ordered the immediate reduction in prices of  all foods in all markets across the state.
The Special Assistant to the Governor on Traders Matters, Mr Idorenyin Raphael,  who gave the directive  yesterday in Uyo said “that some Traders Union operating in the state have taken advantage of the poor economic situation of the country to inflate the prices of the various food stuffs in the market.
He explained  that after a thorough investigation it has been discovered that some traders have chosen to make abnormal profit to the detriment of the poor  masses camouflaging under the current economic  situation in the country.
According to Mr Idorenyin Raphael, “this is most regrettably condemnable, hence the need to by this notice inform all the leaders of the various Traders Union to as a matter of urgency reduce the prices of the food stuffs in the market within 31 days so as to decrease the rate of hardship being experienced by the consumers who are residents in the State”
Mr Raphael enjoined all concerned Traders Union in the state to “heed to this notice within this period of grace or risk the dissolution of the Leadership of their respective Unions in the State.”

