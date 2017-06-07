Pages Navigation Menu

Food prices in Nigeria will crash within 2 weeks – Audu Ogbeh

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian government has assured that prices of rice and other foodstuffs will crash within the next two weeks. Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, also the chairman of presidential task force on soaring prices of foodstuffs, gave the assurance. Ogbeh said that after weeks of underground work by the committee, the federal government was set to […]

