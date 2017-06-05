Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD AC Milan are considering making a bid for Chelsea striker Diego Costa after Alvaro Morata ruled out a return to Serie A.

Real Madrid have switched their focus from signing Chelsea star Eden Hazard to reported Arsenal target Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo has confirmed that he is leaving the club after four years.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk will sign for Manchester City this summer, according to reports.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Roma have claimed there is “nothing in” suggestions Liverpool are on the brink of sealing a deal for Mohamed Salah.

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu will consider his Blues future after international duty next week.

Everton have been linked with a move for Chelsea full back Baba Rahman – but fresh claims suggest a potential deal could fall through because of the Ghanaian’s injury issues.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United are said to have an interest in Sporting Lisbon left-back Marvin Zeegelaar, according to reports in Portugal.

Aberdeen are braced for an approach from Sunderland for manager Derek McInnes over the next 48 hours, according to a report in Scotland.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Simon Grayson has been installed as the new favourite for the Sunderland manager’s job.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Kundai Benyu, who has reportedly attracted interest from a number of clubs – including Aston Villa – towards the top of the English football ladder, appears set to put speculation to one side and commit his long-term future to Ipswich.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing multiple Premier League-winning defender John O’Shea, according to reports in Ireland.

Celtic are set to bid £1.2m for Aberdeen man Jonny Hayes this week – potentially thwarting any hopes Birmingham City might’ve had of luring him to St Andrew’s.

EXPRESS AND STAR West Brom are ready to make a move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs – according to reports.

Aston Villa are facing increased competition for Sam Johnstone amid suggestions Manchester United will demand up to £5m for the goalkeeper.

Walsall boss Jon Whitney admits he is still keen on signing Jason McCarthy and Eoghan O’Connell but revealed the Saddlers face competition for their signatures.

STOKE SENTINEL West Brom appear to have found the man they want to replace Stoke-bound Darren Fletcher with Manchester City’s England midfielder Fabian Delph reportedly in manager Tony Pulis’s sights.

THE DAILY ECHO Steven Davis believes it would be a “huge statement” if Southampton resisted big money offers and kept Virgil van Dijk.

HULL DAILY MAIL Hull City could be about to name former CSKA Moscow and Russia manager Leonid Slutsky as their new head coach.

LEICESTER MERCURY One bookmaker has dramatically shortened the odds on Leicester City securing a £30m deal for the Swansea player Glyfi Sigurdsson.

WEST LONDON SPORT Nathan Ake expects to holds talks with Chelsea about his future and wants to play regular first-team football.

WALES ONLINE Swansea City are being linked with a move for £12m-rated PSV defender Santiago Arias.

THE STAR Sheffield Wednesday have parted company with four of their backroom staff as part of a major summer shake-up. Physios Paul Smith, Stephen Gilpin and David Henderson and first-team masseur Jake Tweedie have all left the Championship club.

CROYDON ADVERTISER It is realistic that Crystal Palace could break the norm and appoint a foreign manager, according to former Eagles owner Simon Jordan.

Crystal Palace are preparing for a summer transfer window battle with Leicester City in the race to sign Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji.

EVENING TIMES Celtic are believed to be standing firm in their resolve to keep Moussa Dembele at Celtic for at least another season.

