Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LIVERPOOL ECHO Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to go back to Southampton to try and land midfielder Dusan Tadic, despite having his fingers burned over Virgil van Dijk.

Philippe Coutinho has rejected talk of a transfer to Barcelona, reminding reporters he has a “long contract” with Liverpool.

Danny Ward wants to return to newly-promoted Huddersfield Town on loan next season, but accepts the final decision rests with Liverpool.

Chelsea are not willing to meet Real Madrid's £70m asking price for James Rodriguez.

Laurent Koscielny has reiterated his commitment to Arsenal after being asked whether he would consider a move back to Ligue 1.

Diego Costa admits he is prepared to go on loan for the first half of next season in order to secure a transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Joe Ledley is not ruling out dropping down to the Championship after being released by Crystal Palace.

Ajax defender Joel Veltman is a target for Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino seeks defensive signings for the new season.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Andrea Belotti.

United shouldn’t go anywhere near James Rodriguez, according to Dietmar Hamann.

Victor Lindelof is already being warned about the pressure of the Premier League from his fellow countryman Sebastian Larsson.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Fulham boss Slaviša Jokanović has claimed that Newcastle United made a £20m offer for Tom Cairney this year.

Florian Thauvin’s Newcastle exit should be officially confirmed in the next few weeks, but the winger’s immediate future may lie away from Marseille.

England U20 star Freddie Woodman reveals his aim to be Newcastle United No 1.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Derby look to be setting the pace in the race for Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom.

Steve Bruce and John Terry were pictured golfing in Portugal together last week – and Aston Villa have now been installed as second favourites for the former Chelsea and England captain’s signature.

EXPRESS & STAR Former Wolves and Villa boss Paul Lambert could be offered a swift return to football by managerless Sunderland

THE SENTINEL Stoke City are reported to be among a host of clubs who have made inquiries about signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs.

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates has reiterated his support for manager Mark Hughes ahead of the Welshman’s fifth campaign in the Potteries.

THE DAILY ECHO Southampton remain in no rush to replace manager Claude Puel – but will have the managerial situation resolved before the start of pre-season.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Clarets cult hero Roger Eli is in no doubt that keeping hold of Sean Dyche will be the biggest piece of business Burnley could do this summer.

Anthony Stokes is set to remain a Blackburn Rovers player for the time being with any potential switch to Scottish top-flight side Hibernian a long way off.

Blackburn Rovers are confident of securing a deal for Cardiff City’s Peter Whittingham – but the midfielder does have interest from Championship clubs.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Nottingham Forest are set to sign Hibernian striker Jason Cummings.

Former Derby County defender Ryan Shotton has emerged as a potential transfer target for Bristol City.

NOTTINGHAM POST Notts County are expected to ramp up their bid for new signings this week as they look to build their squad for next season.

THE BOLTON NEWS Bolton hope to advance talks with Filipe Morais and Jay Spearing this week as Phil Parkinson shifts his recruitment plans up a gear.

THE STAR Midfield maestro Barry Bannan has scotched reports linking him with a move away from Hillsborough, stating: “I love Sheffield Wednesday and I’m enjoying my time here.”

WEST LONDON SPORT QPR’s contract offer to Josh Bowler has been rejected.

BRISTOL POST Former Bristol Rovers striker Jermaine Easter has revealed he wanted to remain with the club beyond the end of the 2016/17 season.

CROYDON ADVERTISER Crystal Palace will turn their attentions elsewhere in the search for a new manager, as Claudio Ranieri is believed to be on the brink of a move to France.

Palace have reportedly made contact with former St Etienne manager Christophe Galtier regarding their managerial vacancy.

