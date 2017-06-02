Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Jose Mourinho is set to make a move for £50m-rated Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette after Man United cooled their interest in Antoine Griezmann.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is staying at Borussia Dortmund, according to the club. PSG were reportedly set to complete a £61m move for the Gabon forward.

Southampton have slapped a whopping £70m price tag on sought-after skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Everton and Watford are leading the chase for Le Havre’s highly-rated left-back Ferland Mendy.

Liverpool have had a £28m bid for Mohamed Salah rejected by Roma with the Italian club looking for closer to £40m for the former Chelsea winger.

Newcastle are set to miss out on Pepe Reina this summer as the goalkeeper’s agent insists he will stay in Italy ‘until the end of his contract’.

Chelsea believe they can fend off Manchester United in a £43m Tiemoue Bakayoko bid war with Michy Batshuayi an option in a swap deal.

Roma are exploring a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Mesut Ozil is ready to sign a new deal with Arsenal.

Chelsea are lining up a sensational bid for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro.

Defensive prospect Patrik Raitanen has joined Liverpool from FC Jazz on a four-year-deal.

Everton are hoping their £100m valuation will stave off interest in Romelu Lukaku as they brace themselves for offers from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Newcastle are in talks with Chelsea to land Tammy Abraham on loan.

West Ham’s summer wish list includes Southampton’s Dusan Tadic, Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi.

Chelsea have been in talks with Lyon’s president over their midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to reports.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has joined Valencia in the £18m race for Manchester City star Eliaquim Mangala and he also wants £10m Fernando.

Everton are weighing up a £20m double move for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez and Malaga’s highly-rated Sandro.

Newcastle are trying to seal a £15m deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Semedo before Southampton step in.

Roberto Mancini is back in management after signing a three-year deal with Zenit St Peterburg.

Arsenal have reportedly offered Monaco a whopping £87m for star man Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United are keen to sign Ryan Sessegnon, the Fulham 17-year-old who is yet to sign a professional deal at his current club.

Sean Dyche wants to take over at Crystal Palace next season, but there is no guarantee that he will be the Eagles’ first choice to replace Sam Allardyce.

Tottenham have moved to turn goalkeeper Pau Lopez’s season-long loan into a permanent deal and have offered Espanyol £1.74m plus add-ons.

Carlos Pena is on his way to Glasgow to undergo a medical at Rangers ahead of his expected move from Chivas in Mexico.

Hearts have dismissed claims from Jamie Walker’s father that his son’s being forced out of Tynecastle.

Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are set to test Celtic with concrete summer moves for £30m-rated striker Moussa Dembele.

