Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has his heart set on a move to Chelsea.

Arsenal have handed Arsene Wenger £150m to turn the Gunners into a title-challenging side next season.

Bolton are eyeing a double deal for Liverpool starlets Lloyd Jones and Cameron Brannagan.

Southampton’s interest in Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy could affect Virgil van Dijk’s future.

Barcelona are readying a £44m offer for Hector Bellerin after Ernesto Valverde authorised the swoop.

Arsenal think they could be in with a chance of landing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Real Madrid could turn their attention to Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois if their David De Gea talks stall.

Antonio Conte is digging through the ruins of Chelsea’s collapse under Jose Mourinho to ensure there is no repeat this summer.

Hector Bellerin could be swapped for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan after the midfielder ‘agreed’ to join Arsene Wenger’s side.

Paris St-Germain have joined Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho in the £43.75m race for Monaco star Fabinho.

Auxerre midfielder Abdoulaye Sissako is a target for Aston Villa.

Birmingham will compete with Everton for French whizkid Junior Sambia.

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Wolves ace Helder Costa.

Yaya Sanogo has revealed he will leave Arsenal this summer.

Gareth Bale has dealt a blow to Manchester United by insisting he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid.

Roma winger Mohamed Salah is closing in on a £35m move to Liverpool.

Olivier Giroud vows to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal and insists he has titles to win.

Meanwhile, Gunners’ teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to turn down Liverpool and commit his future to the Gunners.

Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts is closing in on a permanent deal at Celtic after his successful loan spell.

Liverpool may have to pay more than £35m – a club record – to sign Roma’s Mohamed Salah.

Marco Silva will return to former club Hull to prize away Kamil Grosicki, Omar Elabdellaoui and Eldin Jakupovic.

Celtic will make a 1.2m bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes in a bid to fight off competition from Cardiff and Birmingham City.

