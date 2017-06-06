Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte still fancies his chances of landing £48m Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci.

Manchester United keeper David de Gea will be replaced by either Joe Hart, Samir Handanovic or Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Pepe has agreed a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid on a free in a two-year deal that will take him past his 36th birthday.

Real have made a staggering £118m second bid for Manchester United and Arsenal target Kylian Mbappe.

United and Inter Milan have started talks with Real in a bid to sign £60m-rated James Rodriguez.

Chelsea and Manchester United are on alert as £65m pair Douglas Costa and Renato Sanches have been told they are “allowed to leave” Bayern Munich.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe to join a club where he will be the main man.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is convinced he will beat Manchester City and Chelsea in the race for £60m Southampton star Virgil van Dijk.

Nacho Monreal has ruled out a return to Spain and is ready to extend his stay at Arsenal.

Qatar could still face a battle to stage the 2022 World Cup – after a string of countries cut diplomatic ties with the tiny nation.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is closing in on a £40m deal for Tottenham star Kyle Walker.

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he would be tempted to ditch Tottenham if Barcelona came calling.

Celtic’s Moussa Dembele is in talks with AC Milan following significant transfer interest.

Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez is a eyeing a cut-price raid for injured Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Pepe has confirmed he is leaving Real Madrid after 10 years – but not before aiming a parting shot at manager Zinedine Zidane.

Lionel Messi has reportedly urged Barcelona bigwigs to consider signing Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and Leicester ace Riyad Mahrez.

Chelsea have been handed a boost in the chase for Everton’s Romelu Lukaku with the news he would prefer a move back to the Blues than to Manchester United.

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Fulham’s teenage defender Ryan Sessegnon.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he will never return to Old Trafford.

Southampton are trying to hijack Newcastle’s move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ruben Semedo, as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Manchester United have a new rival in the race to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku after Bayern Munich joined the race for the Belgian’s services.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dropped a major transfer hint on Kylian Mbappe – and warned the young Monaco striker must join a club where he will be the main man.

Jose Mourinho is poised to make £35m Benfica defender Victor Lindelof the first signing of his summer revamp at Manchester United.

West Ham have joined Watford and West Brom in pursuit of Montpellier striker Steve Mounie.

Hull City left-back Andy Robertson has told Liverpool to wait to find out if they can land him this summer.

Liverpool have won their heavyweight scrap with Manchester City and Chelsea for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

Manchester United have received a boost in their efforts to sign Ivan Perisic because of Inter Milan’s financial constraints.

Juventus have reportedly lined up Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij as a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci – if the Italian leaves for the Premier League.

Manchester City are willing to sanction Nolito’s loan move back to Spain – so long as his wages are paid in full.

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri says he wants Pepe Reina to stay at the Serie A club, amid interest from Newcastle United.

Arsenal are close to a new deal with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and have not lost hope over the chase for Kylian Mbappe,

Alvaro Morata has emerged as Manchester United’s top transfer target as they aim to make the key signing to succeed Zlatan Ibrahimovic as their main centre-forward.

Newcastle United are close to completing the loan signing of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after they were reassured the England U21 star wants to move to the North East.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is keen to move to Sunderland but is asking for reassurances over the budget for next season.

Hull City are ready to offer Leonid Slutsky their vacant manager’s role, with the Russian citing the help he has received from Roman Abramovich as a major factor.

Ed Woodward, Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman, has assured Anthony Martial he has a future at Old Trafford.

West Brom’s chief medic has aimed criticism at his England counterparts for failing to act upon medical advice concerning Jack Livermore.

Police chiefs are dismayed by UEFA’s decision to stage Saturday’s Scotland v England World Cup Qualifier at a time which will create the greatest risk of violence.

