Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Arsene Wenger is pushing forward with an overhaul of his attacking options in preparation for major Arsenal exits with deals for Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Lemar being worked on.

Manchester United centre-half Chris Smalling will be sold with West Ham, West Brom and Everton keen on the 27-year-old.

Tottenham have made Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira their top target to replace Manchester City-bound Kyle Walker, but face strong competition for his signature.

Leicester City have offered £16.5m for Hull City defender Harry Maguire.

Monaco and France striker Kylian Mbappe says he will have to ‘sort’ through his offers this summer with Arsenal and Real Madrid wanting his services.

Sunderland are keen on Manchester United’s Sam Johnstone as they weigh up replacements for Jordan Pickford.

Victor Lindelof will arrive at Manchester United’s Carrington training base on Wednesday to complete his move from Benfica.

Chelsea are continuing discussions with former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Luke Shaw is already back at Carrington to step up rehabilitation on a foot injury to prove his fitness before August.

Sevilla president Jose Castro says they are working hard to sign Manchester City striker Nolito and his former Etihad team-mate Jesus Navas.

Stoke City are in talks over a deal for Hull City left-back Josh Tymon.

Alvaro Morata is expected to become a Manchester United player by Wednesday.

Antonio Conte is off the hook with his Chelsea bosses over his text bust-up with Diego Costa who said he was told he was no longer wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are on the verge of signing CSKA Moscow star Aleksandr Golovin.

Manchester City are ready to slash Samir Nasri’s £16m asking price because of a lack of interest.

Chris Smalling has ditched his agent amid rumours of a summer transfer from Manchester United.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has ruled out for a move for Monaco star Fabinho this summer.

Everton’s signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will kick off £150m of summer spending at Goodison Park.

Arsenal appear to have lost out on Corentin Tolisso after the Lyon midfielder agreed to join Bayern Munich in a €40m deal.

Internazionale’s Ivan Perisic is “hugely keen and excited” to play for Jose Mourinho, and personal terms have been agreed with Manchester United.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Torino’s Andrea Belotti looks increasingly unlikely, with the Serie A club unwilling to accept an offer lower than the 23-year-old striker’s £84m buy-out clause.

Chelsea expect to complete the signing of former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero to replace Asmir Begovic as their number 2.

Diego Costa has asked Atletico Madrid to agree a deal with Chelsea that would allow the striker to go on loan to another club until January, when the Spanish team’s transfer ban ends.

Birmingham City hijacked john terry’s proposed move to Aston Villa on Tuesday night and are hopeful of signing the former Chelsea skipper.

Paris Saint-Germain will chase the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer after failing to make any ground in their chase for Alexis Sanchez.

Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal are battling to sign Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe.

Manchester United lead Manchester City in the race to sign Real Betis youngster Roberto Gonzalez.

Leeds United have expressed an interest in signing Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone.

AC Milan’s swoop for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie has hit complications.

West Ham are leading the chase for England and Manchester United star Chris Smalling.

FC Porto prospect Ruben Neves is attracting interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Everton are in talks with Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez and Ajax captain Davy Klaassen as the club look to make their first additions of the summer.

Aberdeen and Sunderland remain locked in talks over a compensation deal to allow Derek McInnes to take over at the Stadium of Light.

Rangers have made a second bid for Norwich City midfielder Graham Dorrans.

John Robertson is set to complete a shock return to Inverness Caley Thistle as manager on Wednesday.

