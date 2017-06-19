Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Manchester United are set to go all out to land Cristiano Ronaldo in a staggering £175m deal – plus David de Gea.

Liverpool believe they have landed £35m Mohamed Salah from Roma.

Southampton keen on Spurs’ Kevin Wimmer – but are not happy with the asking price.

Josh King wants Bournemouth stay but does not rule out summer switch to Tottenham.

Stoke misfit Giannelli Imbula is on the verge of a return to France as the Potters prepare to cut their losses.

Cristiano Ronaldo has told his agent to seal a dream return to Manchester United.

Arsenal are looking to land Genk defensive midfielder Sander Berge for £18m.

Mino Raiola claims AC Milan ‘bullied’ Gianluigi Donnarumma after they also ‘threatened’ his family, as he looks set to leave the San Siro after refusing to sign a new contract.

Claude Puel claims his Southampton sacking was not all down to “sporting reasons”.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is demanding assurances about his first-team future at Arsenal.

Manchester City ace David Silva will retire to the beach if he finally lifts the Champions League.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has contacted Cristiano Ronaldo in a bid to convince him to remain in Spain this summer, according to reports.

Barcelona are to activate their buyback clause for Gerard Deulofeu which will trigger a payment of about £10.5m to Everton for the winger.

Chelsea are poised to sell Bertrand Traore for about £15m to Lyon.

Bafetimbi Gomis is on the verge of leaving Swansea City for Galatasaray after he was unable to reach an agreement with Marseille.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back at Manchester United and vowing to be fit by November.

Alberto Zaccheroni wants to manage in the Premier League – as it reminds him of Serie A in its pomp.

Chelsea will go back with an improved £60m offer for Alex Sandro in the next few days and Juventus are resigned to the deal being done.

Pedro Caixinha is ready to wheel and deal on a staggering 25 summer transfers as he targets the Europa League group.

Chelsea will offer Juventus £55m to sign Alex Sandro and Monaco £40m for Tiemoué Bakayoko.

Gianni Infantino faced investigation by Fifa ethics committee for alleged malpractice.

Arsenal to appoint Liverpool’s former head of fitness, Darren Burgess, as new director of high performance.

The post Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

