Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Bayern Munich are growing increasingly confident of signing Alexis Sanchez this summer.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has joined Premier League rivals in a battle for Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs.

Arsene Wenger has admitted Arsenal are interested in signing Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez.

Burnley eye Reading defender Liam Moore as a potential replacement for £25m Michael Keane.

West Ham’s highly-rated teenage prospect Reece Oxford is joining German top-flight club Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan.

West Ham have joined Watford and newly-promoted Newcastle in the £7.7m chase for relegated Hull’s Poland international winger Kamil Grosicki.

Victor Lindelof insists his ‘focus is on Benfica’ amid renewed Manchester United interest.

Antoine Griezmann snubbed a ‘now or never’ ultimatum from Manchester United and will stay at Atletico Madrid.

Wojciech Szczesny will sign a pre-contract with Juventus in a stunning move to succeed Gianluigi Buffon.

Atletico Madrid are “very close” to sealing a January 2018 deal for Chelsea star Diego Costa, according to reports in Spain.

Arsenal are set to make a move for Arda Turan after the new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde says he can leave the Nou Camp.

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Ajax manager Peter Bosz to replace Thomas Tuchel as their next head coach.

Frustrated Chelsea are ready to abandon their pursuit of Tiemoue Bakayoko to focus on Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso.

AC Milan have completed the signing of Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, who was on the radar of several Premier League clubs, on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy the player permanently.

Carlton Cole has denied reports his spell in Indonesia is over after playing just 105 minutes for Persib Bandung.

Arsenal will reportedly rival neighbours Tottenham for Monaco forward Thomas Lemar this summer.

Newcastle are plotting a £10.4m swoop for Metz winger Ismaila Sarr as boss Rafa Benitez looks to strengthen his squad.

Brighton are ready to make a £2m move for Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald.

Liverpool, Roma and Juventus have all made approaches for Barcelona’s Rafinha, according to reports.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has played down a summer move for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

Chelsea are weighing up a shock swoop for Dani Alves after being offered the Juventus defender.

Liverpool will nearly double Mohamed Salah’s wages as they look to close a deal for one of their prime summer transfer targets. Liverpool had a £28m rejected on Thursday.

Swansea City are set to offer midfielder Leon Britton a one-year contract extension after his pivotal role in keeping the club in the Premier League last season.

Alexis Sanchez is set to push for a move to Arsenal’s Premier League rivals with Chelsea and Manchester City heading interest.

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with £45m for Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic, according to reports in Italy.

Arsenal are quoting La Liga clubs just £13m to sign Lucas Perez this summer – after spending £17m on him nine months ago.

Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez, an Everton target, has claimed he is in no rush to sign for a big club.

Liverpool remain confident that they will sign Mohamed Salah. Talks are continuing with Roma understand to be holding out for £35m.

Arsenal have had a £87m bid for Kylian Mbappe rejected by Monaco.

Chelsea’s teenage goalscorer Tammy Abraham will hear from Brighton and Newcastle before the striker makes a decision on where he is going on loan next season.

Sean Dyche has emerged as a strong candidate to become the next Crystal Palace manager.

Adnan Januzaj will be told by Manchester United next week that he has no future at the club.

Rangers starlet Serge Atakayi has maintained he is determined to knuckle down and work his way into Pedro Caixinha’s first-team plans.

New Clyde boss Jim Chapman has done enough to persuade former Scotland striker David Goodwillie to remain at the club

