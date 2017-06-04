Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Manchester United are lining up a world record £100m bid for Gareth Bale after turning their backs on Antoine Griezmann.

Anderlecht are standing firm against Everton as they are determined to keep hold of 22-year-old Leander Dendoncker.

New Zenit St Petersburg boss Roberto Mancini wants to reunite with striker Mario Balotelli.

Real Madrid are said to be retraining their sights on Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Middlesbrough have lined up Garry Monk and James Beattie to guide the Teesiders back to the Premier League.

Reece Oxford is set to join Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan to gain more first-team experience.

David Beckham has moved a giant leap forward in creating his MLS franchise dream after being granted permission to buy the last piece of land needed to build a stadium in Miami.

Real Madrid have been waiting to launch their bid for Manchester United’s David De Gea until after the Champions League final.

Liverpool remain hopeful of reaching a contract solution with Emre Can despite an approach from Juventus for the Germany international.

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has admitted he came close to joining Manchester United last year.

Leicester City have made an enquiry for £30m-rated Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Arsenal could have signed £100m-rated Kylian Mbappe for just £230,000 after talks last year.

Watford and West Brom are both keen on a £13m move for Montpellier’s Steve Mounie, a 22-year-old Benin international striker.

Nice have made a £6.8m move to rival Arsenal for Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru.

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is close to agreeing a £14m move to Juventus.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played his last game for Manchester United with the club electing not to take up the option of a second year for the striker.

Arsenal have handed Arsene Wenger £150m to turn the Gunners into a title-challenging side next season.

Everton are keen on West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang but would have to pay at least £15m.

Florian Lejeune will become the second player to join Rafa Benitez’s Toon revolution. Eibar’s strapping centre-half will join Newcastle in a £8.7m deal next month.

Arsenal are to offer central defender Rob Holding , 21, a new contract after he was signed from Bolton last summer for £2.1m.

Everton have joined Sevilla and Liverpool in the race to sign £10m-rated Anderlecht striker Lukasz Teodorczyk.

Nottingham Forest are putting together a deal for 17-year-old Scottish starlet Matthew Knox.

Swansea and Burnley are locked in £1.5m summer scrap for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom.

Arsenal are ready to make a real statement of intent and increase their offer for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe to a world record £95m.

Malaga striker Sandro, a reported target for Arsenal and Everton, has undergone a medical at Atletico Madrid.

Everton are weighing up making a shock move for England striker Jamie Vardy as they line up a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Liverpool are ready to steal a march on Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United by snatching £50m-rated Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette from under their noses.

Tottenham want to re-sign Adam Smith from Bournemouth as Kyle Walker’s replacement.

West Ham are keen on a deal to sign Lincoln City FA Cup hero Sean Raggett for a bargain £350,000.

Manchester City have had an initial undisclosed offer for Benjamin Mendy rejected as Monaco value the full-back at £40m.

The former Bundesliga team 1860 Munich face demotion to Germany’s fourth or fifth tier after failing to meet a deadline for a third-division licence.

Celtic continue to be linked with a move for Sunderland man Fabio Borini, who worked with Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers at Swansea Liverpool and Chelsea.

Rangers are facing a battle for Graham Dorrans as Sheffield Wednesday consider a bid for the Norwich midfielder.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

