Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Manchester United are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

AC Milan have launched a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Emil Forsberg will not be leaving RB Leipzig this summer, the club’s director of football Ralf Rangnick has insisted.

Southampton face another summer of upheaval after a day of turmoil at St Mary’s ended with Claude Puel facing the sack.

Hector Bellerin has plunged his Arsenal future into doubt by opening the door to a £40m move to Barcelona.

Romelu Lukaku is set for a dramatic return to Chelsea – three years after they sold him.

Southampton believe Virgil van Dijk has been “tapped up” by Liverpool over a record breaking move to Anfield.

Arsene Wenger is under orders to stop dithering in the transfer market and could move for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez and Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Michy Batshuayi has admitted his future at Chelsea is out of his hands and that he is “expecting a few phone calls” in the summer.

Olivier Giroud has warned he will not tolerate another season sitting on the Arsenal bench.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to become the first victim of Rafa Benitez’s summer shake-up at Newcastle.

Championsip side Derby are trying to snap up Curtis Davies from Hull City after triggering his release clause following the Tigers’ relegation from the top flight.

Former England captain Tony Adams has labelled John Stones ‘over-hyped and over-rated.”

Manchester City are on alert because Ryan Bertrand wants to join defender Virgil van Dijk in quitting Southampton.

Manchester United will reportedly listen to offers of just £8m for Adnan Januzaj this summer.

Manchester City have joined the race for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro.

Fernando Torres could be set for a shock move to Mexican side Queretaro after it was reported he is in advanced talks over the move.

Liverpool are set to miss out on Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez, who is reportedly flying to Italy to finalise a £15m move to AC Milan.

Brighton have ended their interest in signing John Terry after being frightened off by his wage demands.

West Ham are locked in talks for £4m-rated Mexican winger Jurgen Damm.

England fans have been branded ‘among the worst in the world’ in a damming FA report which has sparked a new crackdown.

Arsenal are stepping up the pace as they try to clinch a £50m deal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Olivier Giroud will not accept a bit-part role with the Gunners next season.

Chelsea legend John Terry is closing in on a move to Bournemouth after talks with boss Eddie Howe.

Claude Puel will be sacked by Southampton this week after just a year in charge.

Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti has revealed Manchester United wanted to sign him during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge.

Real Madrid have reportedly cooled their interest in Chelsea star Eden Hazard, and now will go all out to sign Kylian Mbappe instead.

Scottish police wanted Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against England to be postponed for fear of crowd trouble.

Manchester City are discussing a move for Southampton and England left-back Ryan Bertrand.

England will be forced to wear their third-choice red strip on Saturday because their white shirts have been deemed to clash with the blue of Scotland.

Ajax are considering a move for Reading boss Jaap Stam after manager Peter Bosz joined Borussia Dortmund.

Hector Bellerin and Olivier Giroud have both indicated that they could be open to moves away from Arsenal.

Elite players need at least six days between matches if they are to reduce the risk of injury, according to new research.

Southampton owner Katharina Liebherr has become embroiled in an investigation by the German tax authorities that could increase the pressure on her to sell the Premier League club.

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has retired from international football after being dropped by Turkey following a report he assaulted a sports journalist.

Real Madrid will now fully focus on beating a host of Premier League clubs to Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe as their major attacking signing this summer, having cooled their interest in Chelsea’s Eden Hazard after the Belgian captain was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.

Manchester United target Victor Lindelof has downplayed speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

