Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Pep Guardiola wants a reunion with full-back Dani Alves at Manchester City but the Etihad boss will also tie up a deal for right-back Kyle Walker.

Sunderland owner Ellis Short will sell the club for a cut-price of £85m after relegation.

Tottenham to bid £15m for Swansea defender Alfie Mawson who could replace Toby Alderweireld at the back.

Bournemouth are set to make a £6m move for Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent and also want Joe Gomez on loan.

Jay Rodriguez could depart Southampton if the club receive the right offer this summer.

Liverpool’s Loris Karius is wanted by German side Augsburg.

Manchester City are closing in on Juventus defender Dani Alves.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been left deeply frustrated by Arsenal’s lack of action on a new contract – and that could see him leave this summer.

Bayern Munich fear Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez is pricing himself out of a move to force the Gunners into a deal with Manchester City.

Arsenal are set to beat Everton for Norwegian star Sander Berge for £18m.

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid beyond this summer if they pay his disputed £13m tax bill.

Manchester United fear Chelsea will hijack their move for Alvaro Morata.

Atletico Madrid are set to make a bid to bring back Chelsea star Diego Costa this week despite the club’s transfer ban.

Chelsea have sparked a row with manager Antonio Conte after telling the Italian any spending spree must be generated from player sales.

Cristiano Ronaldo informed Sir Alex Ferguson of his desire to leave Real Madrid six weeks ago.

John Terry is at the centre of a tug-of-war as Aston Villa and Birmingham battle it out for former Chelsea skipper.

Chelsea starlet Tomas Kalas is on his way to Hull City.

Real Madrid say it would take a £350m deal to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, which they expect to deter Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino could turn his attention to Manchester United’s Chris Smalling after losing out to Leicester City for £17m defender Harry Maguire.

Southampton have no interest in appointing Ryan Giggs as their new manager as they look for a replacement for Claude Puel.

Chelsea are pushing ahead with contract talks with Antonio Conte despite the frustrations which exist between the manager and the board over early moves in the transfer market.

New Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen could rival Panathanaikos for the signature of former England under-21 striker Matt Derbyshire.

Manchester City will have to pay £500,000-a-week to unwanted trio Joe Hart, Samir Nasri and Wilfried Bony unless they offload them this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are unwilling to put a price on midfielder Eric Dier despite interest from Manchester United.

Chelsea have agreed to sell Bertrand Traore to Lyon for £16.6m after he impressed on loan at Ajax last season.

Everton will make a renewed push for £30m-rated Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson this week.

Leicester and West Brom are set for a transfer scrap over Man Utd star Chris Smalling.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future will be thrashed out at a crunch meeting between his agent Jorge Mendes and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is keen on a Cristiano Ronaldo-Eden Hazard swap deal.

Bayern Munich are ready to scupper Kyle Walker’s move from Tottenham to Manchester City.

AC Milan are set to make Joe Hart their Gigio Donnarumma replacement.

Crystal Palace are expected to launch one last bid to tempt Sean Dyche to take over as their new manager.

Luis Enrique has emerged as a candidate if Chelsea lose Antonio Cont

