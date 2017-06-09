Why Diego Costa’s decision to go public could cost Chelsea millions – report – Football.London
|
Football.London
|
Why Diego Costa's decision to go public could cost Chelsea millions – report
Football.London
Antonio Conte's decision to let Diego Costa leave Chelsea – and the striker's reaction to reveal all to the press may cost the Blues millions. According to the Mail, Conte sent a message to all his players wishing them a good summer, to which Costa …
Football rumours from the media
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!