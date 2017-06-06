Oil turns higher as traders bet on another weekly decline in US supplies – MarketWatch
MarketWatch
Oil turns higher as traders bet on another weekly decline in US supplies
Oil prices turned higher Tuesday, rebounding from losses seen over the past two sessions as tensions in the Middle East appeared to ease and traders bet that weekly data from the U.S. government will reveal a decline in domestic crude stockpiles for a …
Oil Trades Near $48 Amid Talks to Resolve Gulf Diplomatic Clash
Oil trades near $47 amid talks to end Qatar boycott by Arab nations
Op-Ed: Global Oil Market Trends, US Production Stump OPEC Strategy
