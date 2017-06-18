FG to appeal Saraki’s acquittal — and ‘all nonsensical rulings in recent times’ – TheCable
FG to appeal Saraki's acquittal — and 'all nonsensical rulings in recent times'
Okoi Obono-Obla, special assistant to the president on prosecutions, says the federal government will appeal the acquittal of senate president Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). He told PUNCH on Saturday that the government would file …
