Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to appeal Saraki’s acquittal — and ‘all nonsensical rulings in recent times’ – TheCable

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

FG to appeal Saraki's acquittal — and 'all nonsensical rulings in recent times'
TheCable
Okoi Obono-Obla, special assistant to the president on prosecutions, says the federal government will appeal the acquittal of senate president Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). He told PUNCH on Saturday that the government would file …
Saraki's CCT acquittal: Matters arisingNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
CCT ruling: Saraki's long walk to freedom?Guardian (blog)
For Saraki, an Obnoxious Chapter ClosesTHISDAY Newspapers
Daily Trust –Daily Post Nigeria –The Olisa Blogazine –TheNewsGuru
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.