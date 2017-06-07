Ronaldo, LeBron Top The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2017 – Forbes
|
Forbes
|
Ronaldo, LeBron Top The World's Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2017
Forbes
LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003 out of high school and established himself as the most dominant force in the game within three years. He racked up four MVP awards and 11 first-time All-NBA selections. But it was not until the 2016-17 season that …
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes highest paid athlete list
Ronaldo, LeBron are 2017's highest-paid athletes: Forbes
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!