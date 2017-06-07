Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ronaldo, LeBron Top The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2017 – Forbes

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Forbes

Ronaldo, LeBron Top The World's Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2017
Forbes
LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003 out of high school and established himself as the most dominant force in the game within three years. He racked up four MVP awards and 11 first-time All-NBA selections. But it was not until the 2016-17 season that …
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes highest paid athlete listSports Illustrated
Ronaldo, LeBron are 2017's highest-paid athletes: ForbesFox Business

all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.