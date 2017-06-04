Former Abia Governor, Kalu reveals when Buhari will return to Nigeria

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country before June 11. Kalu said Buhari’s health had improved when he visited him in the UK last week and urged Nigerians to stop spreading messages of hate and division about the President’s health. Speaking in an […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

