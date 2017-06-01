Pages Navigation Menu

Former Australian PM calls for special ‘terror courts’ to deal with fighters

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott on Thursday called for a “special court” to be created specifically to deal with returning Australian Islamic State (IS) fighters. He declared that Australia is “pussyfooting” around the role radical Islamism is playing in causing terrorism. The former Prime Minister said that returning foreign fighters were getting away with…

