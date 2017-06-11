Former Brazil defender Roberto Carlos denies doping allegations – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Former Brazil defender Roberto Carlos denies doping allegations
SkySports
Former Brazil defender Roberto Carlos has hit out at allegations he took illegal stimulants and vowed to take legal action against the German TV network that made them. A documentary aired by the ARD network said the legendary full-back was named in a …
Roberto Carlos accused of doping
Roberto Carlos mat have used performance enhancing drugs in 2002
Brazil Legend Roberto Carlos in Massive Doping Scandal
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!