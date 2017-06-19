Former Manchester United Coach Warren Joyce Appionted Melbourne City Manager

Melbourne City have officially unveiled Warren Joyce as their new head coach.

The 52-year-old has experience both as a player and later a manager in England and Belgium, including a spell coaching Manchester United reserves, and as manager for Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

Joyce, 52, has been out of work since being sacked by the Latics on 13 March after four months in charge.

Before joining Wigan, he had spent eight years as Manchester United reserve team manager, and worked with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

Melbourne City are part of the City Football Group, run by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi-based owners.

“I am delighted to be joining Melbourne City Football Club at this time in its evolution,” Joyce said of his appointment.

“The people at the club, their vision and their values together with the opportunity to help develop and build this team to its full potential, meant that this was an offer which was impossible to turn down. I can’t wait to get started.”

