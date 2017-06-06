Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote was ‘expecting a baby’ days before he died

Cheick Tiote, who was aged 30, was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors were unable to save his life. And in further tragedy, the Guardian’s Ed Aarons reports that the Ivorian’s wife Madah is due to give birth to his fourth child this week. Tiote had two childen with Madah, his first wife, with […]

