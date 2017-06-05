Pages Navigation Menu

Former Newcastle player Cheick Tiote is dead

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Newcastle star Cheick Tioté is dead.

Tiote

Tioté collapsed during training with Beijing Enterprises and subsequently died aged 30.

The club is yet to make a statement on the incident.

Tiote’s former team-mate at Newcastle, Demba Ba, tweeted: “may Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote.” He included six crying emojis in his post.

Tiote played for the Ivorian national team

The post Former Newcastle player Cheick Tiote is dead appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

