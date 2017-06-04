Former PDP chairman,25,000 members decamp to APC in Kebbi

The former Kebbi State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Doya and 25,000 other members of the party including key party stalwarts decamped to the APC on Sunday.

Gov Atiku Bagudu,APC executives, and hundreds of supporters from the 21 local government areas of the state were on hand to receive the decampees, among whom were Alhaji Isah Muhammad Argungu,the former director general of the campaign organization of former Gov Saidu Dakingari and the 2015 PDP gubernatorial candidate,Gen. Bello Sarkin-Yaki(Rtd).

Others are three current PDP State House of Assembly members lead by Alhaji Muhammad Ismail, ten former local government council chairmen, as well as former local government party and ward chairmen.

No fewer than 160 former PDP councillors, businessmen and contractors, as well as women and youth groups decamped.

The State APC chairman, Alhaji Attahiru Maccido,said the decampees joined the party Willingly.

In his remarks Bagudu,promised to give equal opportunities to both the new and old members of the APC.

”APC is a blessing to Nigeria, it has become the party of all, in APC everybody is equal, all will be treated equally and fairly,” he said.

Spokesman of the decampees, Argungu said their decision to decamp was informed by the achievement of the APC administration at both the state and federal levels.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper.

