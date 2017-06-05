Former PM leads Lesotho election – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Former PM leads Lesotho election

Former PM leads Lesotho election
Maseru – Former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane was on Sunday night leading the race to become Lesotho's next leader after fraught weekend elections in which the outgoing government deployed soldiers at polling stations, a move widely condemned by …
We stand with BasothoMmegi Online
SADC Wrap: Lesotho votes and Dos Santos returnsDaily Maverick

