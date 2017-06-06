Pages Navigation Menu

Former VP, Sambo, ex-DSS director aware of my discussion with Boko Haram – Ndume

A former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume on Tuesday explained how he came in contact with the Boko Harm sect. Ndume said he also disclosed the necessary information about his interaction with the sect to the then Vice President, Nnamdi Sambo and the then Director-General of the State Security Services. The former senate leader made […]

