Forte Oil eyes 20 bln naira share sale

Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday. The energy firm said the capital raising will be done as a public offer for shares through a book building process to help price discovery. It has…

