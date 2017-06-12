Forte Oil plans N20bn capital via equity raising – Vanguard
|
Guardian
|
Forte Oil plans N20bn capital via equity raising
Vanguard
FORTE Oil Plc has disclosed plans to raise N20 billion capital by way of equity out of the N100 billion approved by the shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, AGM, to boost its operations. Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer, Mr …
Forte Oil unveils growth plans for sustainable operations
