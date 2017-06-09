Forte Oil to raise N20bn fresh capital

The management of Forte Oil Plc on Friday said it was perfecting arrangements to raise the sum of N20 billion from the equity market to support operation and drive diversification strategy. Mr Julius Omodayo-Owotuga, Forte Oil Group Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management, said this at a news conference in Lagos. Omodayo-Owotuga said that the proceeds realised from the fund raising exercise would be used for business expansion, enhancement of working capital and downstream businesses, among others.

