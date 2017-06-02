Foundation presents N500,000 to deserving JAMB candidates

A non- governmental organisation known as Sonny Abumhenre Odion Foundation, yesterday rewarded five JAMB candidates from Esan Land otherwise known as the Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State with the sum of N500,000 for their excellent performance in the 2017 JAMB examination.

The ceremony which was held at the Multipurpose Hall of Holy Trinity School Uromi, Ebhebe, Edo State saw five students drawn from the five local government areas which make up Esan Land smiling home with N100,000 each.

Those who walked away with the cash prizes include Freedom Iseghohi (Esan North East), Ogbidi Eronmosele Godwin (Esan Central), Aiyanbhor Ehizojie Osadebamen (Esan South East) Abhulimhen Thomas Osariemen(Esan West) and Joy Okonoboh(Igueben).

Present at the presentation ceremony were dignitaries school principals, students and parents/guardians of the beneficiaries including Hon. Fred Akhelumele,a former Esan North East Chairmanship Aspirant, Dr( Mrs) Felicia Ojemhen, Rector Palms City Polytechnic Uromi and Rev. Dr. F. S. Abanokhua, Administrator Holy Trinity School to mention but a few.‎

The visibly elated beneficiaries of the cash prize expressed gratitude to the Sponsor Mr. Sonny Abumhenre Odion, Chairman/CEO Sonnex Group (Producer of Sonnex Paints) while promising to keep the fire of academic excellence burning.

Responding to the gesture, Freedom Iseghohi, one of the beneficiaries, said, “I feel so happy… may God bless the sponsor and replenish his pocket. ‎

For Aiyanbhor Ehizojie Osadebame, “I am short of words, I don’t know what to say. Thanks to the organization….may God bless them. Now I know that hard work truly pays.”

The sponsor of the programme, Mr Sonny Abumhenre Odion, Founder Sonny Abumhenre Odion Foundation and President, Esan Mega Forum, Lagos State Chapter who was represented by an official of the Foundation, Susan Akhator, charged the students to work harder while stressing that education is the bedrock of every society

“There is no short cut to success. Read your books, be focused and committed to your studies. There is no alternative to sound education. ” he stated

The post Foundation presents N500,000 to deserving JAMB candidates appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

