Foundation urges public to stop abuse of Albinos

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Albino Foundation (TAF) on Monday says it is taking steps to stop the abuse and discriminations against albinos in Nigeria and as well create awareness on their rights. Mr Jake Epelle, President of the foundation, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja to commemorate the International Albinism Awareness Day scheduled for June 13. According to Epelle, the International Albinism Awareness Day celebration is aimed at drawing attention to states and members of the public on the challenges faced by persons with albinism.

