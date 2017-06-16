Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Four civilians killed in latest Kenya roadside bombing

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa, Kenya, News, Uganda | 0 comments

FILE PHOTO: A picture taken with a mobile photo on May 25, 2017 shows a policeman looking at the wreckage of a police vehicle following a road side bomb in Garissa, northeastern Kenya.
Five police officers were killed then when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in northeastern Kenya, a day after two separate IEDs killed eight officers, a regional security official said.

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP |  Four people were killed and 11 injured when a passenger bus struck a roadside bomb in northeast Kenya on Friday, officials said, the most recent in a string of such attacks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but in recent weeks Somali-led jihadists have stepped up roadside bombings in border areas, killing dozens, mostly police officers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The bus was travelling between Lafey and Elwak in Mandera county close to the border with Somalia when an improvised explosive device detonated.

“The vehicle was using a prohibited road which is classified as dangerous because of proximity to the border. We had discouraged vehicles from using this road,” he added.

“We have lost four people in the incident while 11 others are injured,” said regional commissioner Mohamud Saleh.

Mandera county governor Ali Roba said a local chief was among the dead.

Four people — three of them aid workers — died in a roadside bombing close to the Dadaab refugee camp earlier this month, while last month saw a spate of bombings that left 20 police dead and others injured.

Roba blamed Al-Qaeda aligned Shabaab militants for the attack saying on Twitter that it was another example of the group’s “default mode of senseless killing” after targeted attacks on Christian civilians in past years had “failed… to divide us along religious lines.”

The post Four civilians killed in latest Kenya roadside bombing appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.