Four countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar as Gulf rift deepens – Telegraph.co.uk
Four countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar as Gulf rift deepens
Four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar early Monday morning, further deepening a rift among Gulf Arab nations over that country's support for Islamist groups. Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all announced they would …
UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut off relations with fellow Gulf state Qatar
Gulf states, Egypt cut ties with Qatar
Reasons why Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar
