Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Four countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar as Gulf rift deepens – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Four countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar as Gulf rift deepens
Telegraph.co.uk
Four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar early Monday morning, further deepening a rift among Gulf Arab nations over that country's support for Islamist groups. Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all announced they would …
UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut off relations with fellow Gulf state QatarCNN
Gulf states, Egypt cut ties with QatarDaily Mail
Reasons why Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with QatarAl-Arabiya
Bloomberg –FRANCE 24 –Financial Times –New York Daily News
all 217 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.