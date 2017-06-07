Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Four Police officers killed in bank robbery

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Armed robbers on Tuesday killed four police officers in multiple bank robbery attacks in Iwo, Osun State, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The attacks, which were targeted at three banks on Bowen University road, Iwo, were said to have been carried out at about 4.p.m. Confirming the robbery to the News Agency​ of Nigeria, …

The post Four Police officers killed in bank robbery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.