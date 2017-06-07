France creates new counter-terrorism taskforce

France on Wednesday created a new counter-terrorism taskforce, comprising of all intelligence services that will coordinate responses to attacks. Newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron, portrayed by rivals as weak on security during the presidential campaign, last month instructed the task force be created to bring together France’s multiple security agencies inside the Elysee presidential palace. The…

