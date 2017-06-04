France ‘more than ever at Britain’s side’ after attacks: Macron

France stands “more than ever at Britain’s side,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday, following attacks in Central London in which a van ploughed into pedestrians and several people were stabbed.

“In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain’s side,” Macron said in a Tweet.

“My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones.” he added.

Also President Donald Trump offered America’s “full support” in investigating two “brutal terror attacks” in London during a call with British Prime Minister Theresa May, the White House said Saturday.

In the call, Trump “praised the heroic response of police and other first responders and offered the full support of the United States government in investigating and bringing those responsible for these heinous acts to justice,” a White House statement read.

Trump also offered his condolences.

The post France ‘more than ever at Britain’s side’ after attacks: Macron appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

