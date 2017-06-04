France Offers Discos $100m to Fund Metering Plan – THISDAY Newspapers
Plans by 11 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria's power market to massively rollout consumer meters across their networks could be boosted by $100 million commitment by the Agence Francais de Developpement (AFD), THISDAY has learnt.
