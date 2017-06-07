Galamsey fight will continue to the end – Nana Addo – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
Galamsey fight will continue to the end – Nana Addo
Citifmonline
The government has every intention and the resolve to see the fight against illegal mining to the desired end, President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured. “Having begun it, we are not turning back until we make sure that our future is protected,” the …
Free SHS a development tool for Ghana – President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo attends UN SDG, G-20 meetings
Free SHS awaits you in September 2017 -President tells BECE candidates
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!