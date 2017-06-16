Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Freed Boko Haram bride escapes, joins kingpin husband in Sambisa Forest

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A bride of a Boko Haram commander,​ ​Aisha, has fled her home in Maiduguri, Borno ​State. She also took with her the son fathered by the ​top kingpin identified as Mamman Nur. The 25-year-old is one of the 70 women and children who finished a nine-month deradicalisation programme in February. The​y​ had been freed by […]

Freed Boko Haram bride escapes, joins kingpin husband in Sambisa Forest

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.