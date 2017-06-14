FFF president calls Zidane coaching France a ‘logical continuation’ – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
FFF president calls Zidane coaching France a 'logical continuation'
Goal.com
French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet expects Zinedine Zidane to coach France in the future, describing it as a "logical continuation". Zidane has made a seamless transition from player to coach, leading Real Madrid to Champions …
Zinedine Zidane backed for France job
FFF president Le Graet: Zidane on our agenda, but…
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!