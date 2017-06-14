Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FFF president calls Zidane coaching France a ‘logical continuation’ – Goal.com

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

FFF president calls Zidane coaching France a 'logical continuation'
Goal.com
French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet expects Zinedine Zidane to coach France in the future, describing it as a "logical continuation". Zidane has made a seamless transition from player to coach, leading Real Madrid to Champions
Zinedine Zidane backed for France jobSports Mole
FFF president Le Graet: Zidane on our agenda, but…Tribal Football

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.