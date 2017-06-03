French Open: Andy Murray beats Juan Martin del Potro to reach Fourth Round

Andy Murray saw off Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro with a superb straight-set win to reach the fourth round of the French Open. The world number one, won a gripping 84-minute opening set on his way to a 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 6-0 victory. The Scot, bidding for his first Roland Garros title, goes on to face American […]

