Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FreshByDotun Presents 2017 Suit Collection: Modern Groom – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

FreshByDotun Presents 2017 Suit Collection: Modern Groom
360Nobs.com
Few days after dropping its modern traditional menswear collection, Nigerian fashion brand FreshbyDotun debuts its suit collection titled Modern Groom. The suits come in ideal fit and stunning details worn with collared shirts, vibrant neckties and

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.