Friendly: Musa shines as Eagles thrash Hawks
Three first-half goals by the Super Eagles ensured a 3-0 win over the Hawks of Togo in an international friendly on Thursday at the Stade Municipal de Saint Leu Le Foret in France. Nigeria began the game like a house on fire when Ahmed Musa got the Eagles going with the first goal in the […]
