FrieslandCampina WAMCO commissions new facility for Dairy Development Programme – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
FrieslandCampina WAMCO commissions new facility for Dairy Development Programme
WorldStage
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Peak, Three Crowns and Friso brands of milk and the pioneer milk manufacturer in Nigeria, has commissioned a fifth milk collection facility for its Dairy Development Programme (DDP) in Saki, Oyo State.
10000 farmers to benefit from Oyo/Dangote N9bn partnership
Oyo partners Dangote Group on rice production
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!