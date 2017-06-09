Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FrieslandCampina WAMCO commissions new facility for Dairy Development Programme – WorldStage

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

FrieslandCampina WAMCO commissions new facility for Dairy Development Programme
WorldStage
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Peak, Three Crowns and Friso brands of milk and the pioneer milk manufacturer in Nigeria, has commissioned a fifth milk collection facility for its Dairy Development Programme (DDP) in Saki, Oyo State.
10000 farmers to benefit from Oyo/Dangote N9bn partnershipNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Oyo partners Dangote Group on rice productionThe News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.