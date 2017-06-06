FrieslandCampina WAMCO to tackle malnutrition under new initiative



Worried about the high rate of malnourished ‎children in the country, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has announced plans to address child malnutrition with its Pecadomo initiative aimed at increasing the consumption of milk and its versatility

Indeed, the company expressed concerns over the low consumption of milk in the country, adding that in developed economies, the consumption of milk per capita is over 9 while Nigeria is ‎a far cry with less than 2 per capita.

The Marketing Manager, Peak, Maureen Ifada, during FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Cook-with-Peak-Milk 2017 Pecadomo Nutrition Contest to celebrate world milk day where over 5000 students from 200 schools were invited for the cooking competition, ‎ said: “Pecadomo is beyond breakfast, but showing Nigerians what we can do with milk in different ways. We believe in that way, we are able to curb malnutrition because we will be putting milk in every diet. With milk you can do more because a lot of our foods are carbohydrates and starchy, so adding peak to it gives it much more nutrients”.

According to her, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has since 2011, been leading Nigerians to celebrate the World Milk Day through exciting campaigns like ‘Drink Milk Everyday’ and ‘Do More with Milk’ to drive milk consumption and versatility in usage amongst consumers, adding that ‎this year’s contest targeted and promoted the health benefits of drinking milk as well as cooking healthy, nutritious meals with milk.

At the end of the cooking competition, the school with the best recipe, Whitefield School, Mazamaza, Lagos won the first prize of N500,000, while resource teachers of the winning schools were also rewarded during the world milk day celebration.

The Marketing Manager said the world milk day is that time of the year when the goodness of milk is celebrated all over the world, saying that for peak milk, it is a platform to enlighten the younger generation on the health benefits of milk, grow a new culture of cooking with milk in Nigerian homes, demonstrate and drive the brand’s proposition of stronger bodies and sharper minds.

“School children are invaluable to peak milk brand. To build a strong nutritional base for the country and manage issues of malnutrition, we have to highlight the importance of proper nutrition to the younger generation, so that they can reach for their peak. That explains our relentless initiatives to deepen our connection with this group, grow with them, and excite them to explore their potential,” Ifada said.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO employees also celebrated the day with a fitness challenge to help underscore the message that healthy eating will cure and prevent diseases.

She added that Peak milk is a super quality brand that has been nurturing and nourishing generations since 1954, adding that the brand contains 28 Vitamins and Minerals, supports clear eye sight, enhances development of brain, bones and teeth, reduces wrinkles and keeps the skin youthful and healthy; amongst other functions.

She noted that ‎the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) created this day in 2001 to reflect on all the goodness that milk represents, pointing out its natural origin, nutritional value, the numerous delicious dairy products enjoyed by so many people all over the world and the economic importance of milk for rural areas and the food chain as a whole.

