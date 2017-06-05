Pages Navigation Menu

FRSC redeploys 71 senior officers in massive shakeup

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of 71 senior officers nationwide for enhanced performance. The Nigerian Pilot reports that the redeployment, aimed at repositioning the commission, affected three zonal commanding officers alongside several sector commanders. Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, the former Sector Commander in Rivers, who was recalled […]

