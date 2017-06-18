Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FRSC to deploy 25,000 marshals nationwide towards Sallah celebration

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, says it will deploy 25,000 regular and special marshals nationwide on special patrol during the approaching Sallah. The Public Education Officer of the corps, Bisi Kazeem, said in Abuja that 864 cars, 106 ambulances, 22 tow trucks and 266 motorcycles would also be deployed for the exercise. According to …

The post FRSC to deploy 25,000 marshals nationwide towards Sallah celebration appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.