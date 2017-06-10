Frustrated by Bad Governance, Ghanaians Demand John Mahama’s Return

Thousands of Ghanaian citizens seized the occasion of the funeral of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama who was lynched by a vicious mob to call for the return of immediate past President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, online news platform Ghana Web reports.

Ghanaians who attended the funeral, out of desperation and frustration used the occasion to demand for the return of the former President Mahama.

According to reports, the former leader who is an uncle to the deceased, entered the funeral ground quietly with his aides only to be barricaded by some of the mourners who shed tears and shouted slogans expressing regrets for voting against him in the last election. The former President’s aides had to intervene to avert moves which could have affect the programme.

When the former President walked to the body to lay a wreath on behalf of the family, the whole atmosphere suddenly got charged with shouts and chants from the crowd applauding him and shouting for his return.

When the announcer mentioned his name as one of the dignitaries present, all present stood up with ear-splitting applause for the former leader.

According to Rev. Thomas Ahenkora, what happened at the place is unprecedented. “For a leader who just exited office to receive that massive applause, is mind boggling. It represents the situation in the country, it shows the extent at which Ghanaians have missed his leadership style and should at the same time serve as a warning and wake up call for the incumbent” said Rev. Ahenkora.

With the next election scheduled for December 2020, remorseful NPP ruling party voters have just under four years to re-evaluate their choice and cast their vote again.

Reports indicate that many have started questioning their own decision and boldly expressed their disappointment in the current administration, including comments made at the forecourt of the State House.

Ghanaian observers say what happened at the funeral of the Major and comments currently being made on radio and on social media about happenings in the country, reflect similar frustration in the United States of America. According to a recent poll conducted by Fox News a close media ally of President Donald Trump, only 36% of Trump’s voters said they would vote for him again in the 2020 election with 55% saying they would vote for someone else.

Majority of Ghanaians are said to be unhappy about the policies of the current administration of Nana Akufo-Addo and its failure to keep to the promises they made during the campaign.

