Fuel importation by Nigeria shameful – Minister Kachikwu – NAIJ.COM

Fuel importation by Nigeria shameful – Minister Kachikwu
Nigeria's minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has declared that it is shameful for the country to still be importing finished petroleum products. Nigeria has some refineries but they have always performed below expectation
