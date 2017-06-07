Fuel importation by Nigeria shameful – Minister Kachikwu – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Fuel importation by Nigeria shameful – Minister Kachikwu
NAIJ.COM
Nigeria's minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has declared that it is shameful for the country to still be importing finished petroleum products. Nigeria has some refineries but they have always performed below expectation …
Kachikwu says no N5 increase on PMS, declares fuel importation “shameful”
It's shameful we imports finished petroleum products – Kachikwu
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!