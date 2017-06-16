Pages Navigation Menu

Kachikwu: Nigeria spent $65bn on Fuel subsidy between 2011-2015 – TV360

Kachikwu: Nigeria spent $65bn on Fuel subsidy between 2011-2015
Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, says Nigeria spent a total of $65bn on subsidies for petrol and kerosene between 2011 and 2015. The Minister, speaking at a two-day African modular refinery forum said the amount excluded an …
