Kachikwu: Nigeria spent $65bn on Fuel subsidy between 2011-2015 – TV360
|
TV360
|
Kachikwu: Nigeria spent $65bn on Fuel subsidy between 2011-2015
TV360
Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, says Nigeria spent a total of $65bn on subsidies for petrol and kerosene between 2011 and 2015. The Minister, speaking at a two-day African modular refinery forum said the amount excluded an …
Fuel subsidy cost Nigeria $65bn in 5 years – Kachikwu
Kachikwu: Fuel subsidy cost Nigeria $65bn in four years
“Nigeria Spent $65 Billion On Fuel Subsidy In 4 Years” – Kachikwu
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!